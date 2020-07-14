Daughter inspires her father to continue 37 year career in osteopathy

Phillip Tanswell and daughter Thecla have joined forces to keep the business going after 37 years. Picture: WAYNE TANSWELL Archant

After decades working as an osteopath Phillip Tanswell could have been forgiven for allowing his thoughts to turn to retirement.

Long Melford Osteopaths on Hall Street, Picture: GEMMA JARVIS Long Melford Osteopaths on Hall Street, Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Phillip Tanswell, co-owner of Long Melford Osteopaths on Hall Street, was just one of many small businesses feeling the strain with thoughts of giving up the practice due to the emotional effects of Covid-19.

But after 37 years of practicing, his daughter has joined the family-run clinic and injected a much-welcome boost to both the practice and her Dad’s enthusiasm.

Speaking of his time in lockdown, Mr Tanswell said: “I did go through a short period of feeling quite low - asking myself if I want to bother with this anymore, should I retire etc etc.

“And then I thought - well actually, I’m quite good at it, I’m still enjoying it, I’m still in demand. And then Thecla said - ‘I will help you Dad’.

Mr Tanswell’s daughter, Thecla, qualified four years ago and splits her time between London and Long Melford to practice at her Dad’s clinic. Picture: WAYNE TANSWELL Mr Tanswell’s daughter, Thecla, qualified four years ago and splits her time between London and Long Melford to practice at her Dad’s clinic. Picture: WAYNE TANSWELL

“There was a strong possibility that I wouldn’t carry on. With Thecla having a youthful vitality and enthusiasm - it’s brought a different energy. She’s a really good osteopath and we get on really well professionally.”

Mr Tanswell’s family moved to the Suffolk village from North London in the 1960’s and after attending school here - he moved back to London at 18-years-old to train as a nurse.

Working at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, he began his osteopathy training in 1979 after nursing a patient who was an osteopath.

“I’d nursed an elderly man who was an osteopath and we got on really well and talked about it a lot - I thought it sounded fascinating.” said Mr Tanswell.

He also gained a junior teaching post at the college he trained at and spent 25 years of his career teaching under graduate osteopathy as well as running a clinic in Covent Garden.

Speaking of his fondness for the community feel of the village, Mr Tanswell said he eventually decided to give up his London practice to settle back down in Long Melford citing the support and tranquility of the village as his main reason for relocating permanently.

He said: “It’s the nature of this profession - you can’t be an osteopath unless you like people. There has to be come sense of calling that makes you really want to do it.

“The lockdown has disrupted the world and it’s so difficult at the moment to plan ahead. But I feel very confident and optimistic at the moment.

“We are very pleased to still be here and we are very grateful for all the support we’ve had for all these years. We hope to be able to carry on providing a good service.”

Mr Tanswell’s daughter, Thecla, qualified four years ago and splits her time between London and Long Melford to practice at her Dad’s clinic. She said: “People feel that family connection - not only do we see different generations of families but they’re seeing a different generation with us as well. It’s a two-way street and it’s really nice.

“We are not here without the community and we really appreciate all the support we’ve had.

“The practice has been a big part of my life - it’s always been here so I can’t imagine going anywhere else.”

For more information, email: info@longmelfordosteopaths.com or call: 01787 378320