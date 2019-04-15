Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Daughter to run London Marathon for charity which helped mum

15 April, 2019 - 07:30
Annelie Bartlett with mum Beryl and dad Ron Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Annelie Bartlett with mum Beryl and dad Ron Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

The daughter of a Sudbury woman who suffered a massive stroke on holiday in Greece will run the London Marathon to say thank you to the charity which helped her mum.

Annelie Bartlett, from Witham, who will take on the London Marathon for the Stroke Association Picture: ANNELIE BARTLETTAnnelie Bartlett, from Witham, who will take on the London Marathon for the Stroke Association Picture: ANNELIE BARTLETT

Annelie Bartlett will tackle the 26.2-mile course in the capital on April 28 to raise money for the Stroke Association after her mum Beryl was left paralysed and unable to walk and talk in July 2017.

The 66-year-old remained in Greece for three months before she was fit enough to fly back to the UK, and has been cared for by her husband Ron and supported by the charity.

Annelie, who lives in Witham, Essex, said: “My beautiful mum suffered a massive stroke whilst out in Greece. Being on an island in a remote location, the ambulance did not get to her for some time and by then damage was being done.

“The stroke left her paralysed on her entire right-hand side and unable to walk or talk. She remained in Greece until October when she was only just fit enough to fly home.

“Mum is now learning to walk and talk again and her strength and bravery is endless. My dad Ron has been doctor, nurse, physio and chef and has done a fantastic job looking after her. His love for mum is endless and love really does conquer all.

“I always remember seeing the adverts on television for recognising the signs of stroke. Never in a million years would I think that this would happen to anyone I know, let alone my mum.”

Annelie has set herself a fundraising target of £2,000 and wants other stroke patients to benefit from the same help her mum received.

“After all they’ve been through, the least I can do is to haul myself around a marathon and raise some money for the Stroke Association so they can continue the fantastic work and support that they give to survivors of stroke,” she said.

“I’ve never ever been a runner so when the going gets tough I just think of the hard work mum has had to go through to get back in her feet.

“I’m not going to be breaking any records but if I can just complete the marathon, I would be overjoyed.”

George Burroughs, community and events fundraising manager at the Stroke Association, said: “There are around 100,000 strokes every year in the UK and 1.2 million people in the UK are living with the devastating impact of stroke.

“We’re so grateful to Annelie for taking on this famous challenge to raise vital funds for the Stroke Association and we’ll be cheering her on all the way to the finish line.”

To sponsor Annelie, click here to visit her fundraising page.

Most Read

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Praise for ‘special support’, but also some caustic comments – How Ipswich Town’s relegation was covered nationally

Ipswich Town fans sing their hearts out after relegation to League One is confirmed. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Praise for ‘special support’, but also some caustic comments – How Ipswich Town’s relegation was covered nationally

Ipswich Town fans sing their hearts out after relegation to League One is confirmed. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drivers warned of delays as abnormal load travels through Suffolk

A previous abnormal load travelling through Suffolk Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Daughter to run London Marathon for charity which helped mum

Annelie Bartlett with mum Beryl and dad Ron Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

One in ten pupils persistently absent from schools in Suffolk and Essex

One in ten school pupils in Suffolk and Essex was persistently absent during 2017-18 Picture: GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTO

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists