Britain's Got Talent stars Dave and Finn complete charity abseil

Finn and Dave abseil down the Abberley Clock Tower in Worcestershire Picture: DK9 SECURITY Archant

A heroic police dog and his owner completed a 49 metre charity abseil at the weekend - with a little help from a Suffolk training centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dave Wardell with Finn Picture: DK9 SECURITY Dave Wardell with Finn Picture: DK9 SECURITY

Police dog Finn and owner PC Dave Wardell, who were finalists in this year's Britain's Got Talent, travelled to Worcestershire to abseil from the Abberley Clock Tower on Saturday.

The duo hit the headlines after their story was told on the popular ITV talent competition this year, which moved judges on the show to tears.

In October 2016, Finn sustained serious stab wounds to the chest and head after jumping in front of a knife meant for Dave.

The German Shepherd was left fighting for his life and spent four hours in surgery followed by 11 weeks of recovery.

Finn and Dave with Darren Debenham, from DK9 Security, at the bottom Picture ;DK9 SECURITY Finn and Dave with Darren Debenham, from DK9 Security, at the bottom Picture ;DK9 SECURITY

Under legislation at the time, only criminal damage charges could be brought against Finn's attacker and a campaign was launched for a change in the law.

In June this year, the Animal Welfare Bill - known as 'Finn's Law' - came into force to protect service animals such as police dogs and horses.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Britain's Got Talent stars Dave and Finn train in Suffolk for charity abseil

Finn and Dave took part in the charity abseil to raise money for volunteer-run charity German Shepherd Rescue Elite.

Finn and Dave abseil down the Abberley Clock Tower in Worcestershire Picture: DK9 SECURITY Finn and Dave abseil down the Abberley Clock Tower in Worcestershire Picture: DK9 SECURITY

The pair were helped both in their preparation and on the day of the event by DK9 Security, whose new training centre is based in Barham, near Claydon.

The company specialises in training dogs for special operations all around the world and last week Dave and Finn visited the centre to practice on the 15m training wall.

Darren Debenham, from DK9 Security, who abseiled with the pair on the day, said: "It was an absolutely brilliant day.

"When I got there, we had a good look around and went up the tower to make sure it could all be done and it was safe for Finn and Dave.

"As Dave was coming down, I was just below him, completely reassuring Finn, as Dave was, and Finn absolutely loved it. His tail was wagging, he was having a good look around.

"50m is high, but Finn and Dave just took everything in their stride. They listened, did everything we asked and there was a massive cheer at the end when Finn and Dave got their feet back on the ground.

"Just over £5,000 was raised for German Shepherd Rescue Elite, which was really good for the charity."