Suffolk author and spa owner’s book up for award

Dave Courteen has seen his book shortlisted for the Telegraph Sports Book Awards Picture: RICHARD DAWSON RICHARDDAWSON

A sports book by a Suffolk author and businessman has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dave Courteen, co-founder and managing director of Mosiac Spa and Health Clubs, has seen his book ‘More To Gain Than Just The Game’ nominated for the Telegraph Sports Book Awards in the Illustrated Book of the Year category.

Mr Courteen, who lives near Framlingham, had previously had a book detailing his wife’s battle with breast cancer published.

His daughter Rose convinced him to pen a new book, which features life lessons from the perspective of world ranked tennis players.

In the book, the players’ excerpts are accompanied by action shots taken by photographer Richard Dawson, while it was designed by Andrew G Stewart, also from Suffolk.

MORE: Felixstowe thriller writer gets TV deal from Shameless producers

The foreword to ‘More To Gain Than Just The Game’ was written by Judy Murray, mother of professional tennis players Andy and Jamie.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Murray described the book as “captivating” and “part personal narrative, part artful discovery and full of heart and passion”.

The Telegraph Sports Books Awards are typically handed out at a lavish ceremony at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, but the coronavirus crisis and need for social distancing has forced organisers to host the event online.

However, Mr Courteen said he was simply “honoured” to see his work shortlisted.

His book will be competing against efforts from a range of high-profiled names from the industry, including a book from The Sun’s chief sports photographer Richard Pelham.

Cricketers Ben Stokes and Jimmy Anderson and ex-footballer Emile Heskey also have their books shortlisted in other categories at the awards.

Mr Courteen said: “I’m still reeling from the shock. I’m bowled over to have got the recognition.

“It was a fun project to do, so to now receive national recognition is way beyond my best expectations.

“It is rather like setting out to have a hit on a tennis court in the local park and ending up with an invitation to play at Wimbledon. That’s what it feels like at the moment and it is quite incredible. “The Telegraph will hold a virtual presentation ceremony next month and I am just thrilled that the book has been shortlisted. It is the perfect sign off to what has been a very enjoyable project.” MORE: Dad writes book to his children while awaiting life saving double lung transplant