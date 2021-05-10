Published: 3:05 PM May 10, 2021

Staff at a care home in Bury St Edmunds are celebrating after being shortlisted for a national award.

Davers Court in Shakers Lane, run by Care UK, has been shortlisted in the ‘best individual care home or care community’ category.

The winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony in September.

Sally Shadbolt, home manager, said: “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted. It is testament to the team’s hard work and innovative thinking to ensure every resident leads a happy and fulfilling life.

"The last year has certainly had its challenges, but the team has gone above and beyond to maintain as much normality as possible for residents, while keeping morale high with fun activities and events within the home.

“I would like to say thank you to all of our team, as I know their work is greatly appreciated by myself, residents and their families."

Davers Court has been rated ‘outstanding’ in all five areas by the Care Quality Commission.