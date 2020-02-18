Man denies threatening violence with knife attached to baseball bat

A man has denied using a baseball bat with a knife attached to the end to threaten another man outside a flat behind a Suffolk pub.

David Armstead appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday morning.

The 36-year-old, of East Street, Sudbury, appeared on video link from Norwich prison and entered a not guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words, or behaviour, with intent to cause fear of immediate violence.

Armstead is accused of publicly wielding a baseball bat, adapted with a knife attached to the end by screws, outside a flat in Sudbury at about 2.30am on Saturday, January 18.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on the balcony of a property near the back of the Weavers Tap pub.

Armstead was remanded in custody until a trial at Ipswich Crown Court in the fortnight beginning May 18.