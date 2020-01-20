E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man accused of wielding baseball bat with knife screwed to end

PUBLISHED: 13:38 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 20 January 2020

A hearing took place at Suffolk Magistrates Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A hearing took place at Suffolk Magistrates Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man has been accused of publicly wielding a baseball bat with a knife attached to the end by screws.

David Armstead appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday following his arrest in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 35-year-old entered no plea to using threatening behaviour to cause fear of violence and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Armstead is accused of putting another person in fear of violence and brandishing a baseball bat, adapted with a knife attached to the end by screws, outside a flat in Sudbury at about 2.30am on Saturday, January 18.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on the balcony of a property near the back of the Weavers Tap pub.

Armstead, of East Street, Sudbury, was remanded in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on February 17.

Most Read

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Erosion threat sparks decision to demolish coastguard station

Orfordness Light House at constant threat of erosion from the sea Picture: MICK WEBB

Bricked up church tower door reveals bell ringing secrets of 150 years ago

Malcolm Currie at the newly opened up doorway in Hitcham church tower PICTURE: Nicola Currie

New A14 service station with drive-thru restaurants to be built

The site is almost directly opposite the sugar beet site Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Erosion threat sparks decision to demolish coastguard station

Orfordness Light House at constant threat of erosion from the sea Picture: MICK WEBB

Bricked up church tower door reveals bell ringing secrets of 150 years ago

Malcolm Currie at the newly opened up doorway in Hitcham church tower PICTURE: Nicola Currie

New A14 service station with drive-thru restaurants to be built

The site is almost directly opposite the sugar beet site Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man accused of wielding baseball bat with knife screwed to end

A hearing took place at Suffolk Magistrates Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man used CD rack to beat neighbour until he lost consciousness

The attack took place at an address in Hardy Court, Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Erosion threat sparks decision to demolish coastguard station

Orfordness Light House at constant threat of erosion from the sea Picture: MICK WEBB

Suffolk newlyweds to star in Channel 4’s How to Lose Weight Well

Steven and Eamonn from Bury St Edmunds will appear on Monday night's episode of Channel 4's How to Lose Weight Well. Picture: LITTLE GEM/CHANNEL 4
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists