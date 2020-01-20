Man accused of wielding baseball bat with knife screwed to end
PUBLISHED: 13:38 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 20 January 2020
A man has been accused of publicly wielding a baseball bat with a knife attached to the end by screws.
David Armstead appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday following his arrest in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The 35-year-old entered no plea to using threatening behaviour to cause fear of violence and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
Armstead is accused of putting another person in fear of violence and brandishing a baseball bat, adapted with a knife attached to the end by screws, outside a flat in Sudbury at about 2.30am on Saturday, January 18.
The incident is alleged to have taken place on the balcony of a property near the back of the Weavers Tap pub.
Armstead, of East Street, Sudbury, was remanded in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on February 17.
