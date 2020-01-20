Man accused of wielding baseball bat with knife screwed to end

A hearing took place at Suffolk Magistrates Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man has been accused of publicly wielding a baseball bat with a knife attached to the end by screws.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Armstead appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday following his arrest in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 35-year-old entered no plea to using threatening behaviour to cause fear of violence and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Armstead is accused of putting another person in fear of violence and brandishing a baseball bat, adapted with a knife attached to the end by screws, outside a flat in Sudbury at about 2.30am on Saturday, January 18.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on the balcony of a property near the back of the Weavers Tap pub.

Armstead, of East Street, Sudbury, was remanded in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on February 17.