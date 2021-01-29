News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Coastal residents could be exploiting 'unjust loophole' for tax relief, councillor says

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:56 PM January 29, 2021   
Councillor David Beavan - he believes Southwold is oversaturated with the number of second homes throughout the town Picture:...

Town and district councillor for Southwold, David Beavan - Credit: Archant

A Southwold community leader has called for an "unjust loophole" that could potentially allow second homeowners in coastal towns tax relief to be closed.

David Beavan, town and district councillor for Southwold, told East Suffolk Council's meeting on Wednesday that he suspects some residents in the coastal resort have fraudulently registered their properties as a cottage-to-let business.

If properties are registered as a business, they could be entitled to tax relief - while government grants are also available for home owners that have been unable to welcome visitors.

Mr Beavan told the meeting: "They just tick the box to say they are available – they don’t have to actually let at all.

"This unjust loophole foments resentment and division and has been hanging around like a bad smell.

You may also want to watch:

"It is like a dead rat under the floor boards which is going to keep stinking until chancellor Rishi Sunak gets rid of it in the budget."

Whitehall officials have previously said that Government is aware of the issue, which has been highlighted by coastal resorts and holiday hotspots around the country, and has examined strengthening the criteria for holiday lets to be liable for business rates.

Most Read

  1. 1 Uproar in town after walnut trees planted by late headmaster are chopped down
  2. 2 Where in Suffolk did Netflix's The Dig film?
  3. 3 Covid outbreaks reported in 53 Suffolk care homes
  1. 4 Ipswich weigh up loan offer for Forest striker Swan
  2. 5 Four Ipswich sites among Suffolk's top 10 parks on TripAdvisor
  3. 6 The business Ipswich Town could still do before the January transfer window closes
  4. 7 Covid rates continue to fall across all of the region
  5. 8 Son’s Covid jabs fear as retired GP with dementia faces 20-mile round trip
  6. 9 Noise disruption possible as low-flying RAF jets simulate training
  7. 10 Town are facing a striker shortage - so what could Lambert do?

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk gets its first ever Michelin Star

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person

Coronavirus

Group fined for travelling more than 10 miles to get a takeaway in lockdown

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Senior Suffolk doctor admits to problems in local vaccine rollout

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Football

'It's up to Marcus what he does' - Lambert reacts to Sunderland defeat

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus