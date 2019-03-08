Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Southwold council house could be rented out privately or become a holiday let

PUBLISHED: 11:35 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 01 April 2019

54 North Road in Southwold Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

54 North Road in Southwold Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

An empty council house in Southwold could be rented out to holidaymakers or private tenants - despite the fact about 5,000 people are on the local authority’s waiting list.

David Beavan is concerned about the house's future Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDavid Beavan is concerned about the house's future Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East Suffolk Council (ES) said its preferred option for the property at 54 North Road is for it to be made available for private rented housing after “unauthorised” work by a previous tenant made the property “problematic”.

However, emails seen by this newspaper suggest it is also considering a number of other options, including making it available for holiday lets.

A decision over the site’s future was held off until after the former Waveney District Council merged with Suffolk Coastal District Council to form the East Suffolk Council on April 1.

However David Beavan, district councillor for Southwold and Reydon, said he would be particularly concerned to see it become a holiday let when the Waveney area of East Suffolk currently has 5,000 people on its council house waiting list. “The council has got a big hole in its budget and it is looking for ways to make up the hole in funding,” Mr Beavan said.

“This is not the right way to fill in the hole.”

He added: “If it is good enough for a holiday let it is good enough for a permanent resident.”

Mr Beavan said he appreciated the house was not being sold off, but stressed that Southwold is already out of reach for many young people and families looking to get on the housing ladder.

An East Suffolk spokesman said: “The preferred option would most likely be for the property to be made available for privately rented housing and this will be determined by the new council in due course.”

The council claimed “unauthorised” work carried out on the property by previous tenants meant that it had become “problematic” and so had not yet been placed on Homechoice – the lettings system for social housing.

The spokesman added that it had been forced to re-advertise homes in Southwold, as there had been a lack of bids made for its properties.

He said that any money generated would be used to fund services and meet local need.

“In the past three years, 40% of properties in the town have been let to people without clear housing need – indicating low affordable housing requirements in the town,” the spokesman said.

What are the council considering?

Plans for the new East Suffolk Council to offer holiday lets have already been considered in its proposed Capital Strategy for 2019/20 to 2022/23.

The document outlines plans for the new council to create what is known as a local authority trading company or LATCO as part of its commercial investment strategy.

The company would try to compete with local letting agents by dealing with a range of areas including leisure service which it specifies as holiday lets and beach huts.

The council said that using properties either for holiday let or private rent in this way would help to generate revenue for the council to fund services and meet local need.

It also said that it was important not to sell more properties in Southwold, as had been the case with previous ‘surplus’ properties so that the creation of new second homes in the area could be avoided.

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Racism row sees teenage star ‘quit football’

Framlingham Town FC Picture: NICK MACNEILL

North Stander: Do Lambert and the players know something we, the fans, aren’t aware of?

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Racism row sees teenage star ‘quit football’

Framlingham Town FC Picture: NICK MACNEILL

North Stander: Do Lambert and the players know something we, the fans, aren’t aware of?

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Southwold council house could be rented out privately or become a holiday let

54 North Road in Southwold Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

April 1 marks “momentous day” with formation of two new Suffolk councils

Staff mark the start of the new East Suffolk Council outside the Melton headquarters. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

‘We’ve come a long way since the dark days’ - Migrants share stories of first experiences in Ipswich

ISCRE's Hamil Clarke said there had been great progess since the early days of immigration Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Persimmon told to revise designs for village’s 250 homes

Thurston is due to expand by around 800 homes - 250 of those being from Persimmon. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Race is back on to sign U’s star Szmodics

Sammie Szmodics fires in a shot during Saturday's 1-0 win at Cambridge United. Picture: PAGEPIX
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists