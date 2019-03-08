Man who swung axe at supermarket security guard jailed

A man who stole goods before swinging an axe at a security guard has been jailed for over 16 months.

David Boles, 52, of no fixed address, visited the B &Q in Lightship Way in Colchester on July 8 and took an axe without paying.

He was spotted by a member of the public who managed to take a picture of him as he cycled off on a yellow bike.

Boles then cycled to Tesco in Greenstead Road where he took two sandwiches and left without paying.

A security guard challenged Boles, who swore and swung the axe at him. He was overpowered and detained before officers arrived to arrest him.

Boles was also sentenced for selling a stolen computer console at Cash Converters in High Street, Colchester, on Tuesday, July 30.

He was given 16 months for threatening a person with a bladed article and four months for handling stolen goods at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, August 13. Both sentences wil run consecutively.

Boles also received 60 days for theft of an axe, seven days for theft of sandwiches and three months for fraud which will all run concurrently.

Investigating officer DC Mike Heslegrave, of Colchester CID, said: "Boles entered two businesses and casually walked out without paying for items.

"However, his actions did not go unnoticed and he was caught on camera cycling away from one shop wearing a distinctive outfit and cycling a bright yellow bike,

"Boles was later challenged about his shoplifting and reacted by swing a stolen axe at the security guard, who bravely overpowered him. I'd like to praise him for his courage.

"Boles is now spending time locked in prison cell for his actions."