E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bus driver admits secretly filming woman having sex

PUBLISHED: 16:37 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 09 January 2020

David Burch appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

David Burch appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A part-time bus driver has admitted secretly taking naked photos of a woman and filming her having sex.

David Burch appeared before magistrates on Thursday to admit voyeurism.

The 75-year-old pleaded guilty to recording a person engaging in a private act with the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification.

You may also want to watch:

Burch, of Hall Farm Close, Melton, was arrested on Wednesday night.

He was released on conditional bail to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on a later date.

The offence was not connected to his work for First Eastern Counties.

Chris Speed, head of operations, said he had instructed an immediate and thorough internal investigation after the matter was brought to the company's attention on Thursday, and confirmed Burch would not undertake driving duties while the matter was ongoing.

"It is disappointing that we were not made aware that any offence had taken place or that a pending court appearance had been scheduled," he added.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bus driver admits secretly filming woman having sex

David Burch appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Judge confident he can score goals if given a chance at No.10... but he knows he must perform to stay there

Alan Judge celebrates scoring at Lincoln Picture Pagepix

No redundancies for children’s centre changes in Suffolk, says council

A campaign against children's centre changes was launched last year in Ipswich by the Labour group. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Road closed due to fallen tree which damaged lamppost

An emergency road closure has been put in place in Clacton Road, Manningtree. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

‘Lots of interest’ in 117-year-old seaside pier

It is hoped the Claremont Pier's new owner will extend the existing structure to its original 600ft length. Picture: JAMES BASS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists