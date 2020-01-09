Bus driver admits secretly filming woman having sex

David Burch appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A part-time bus driver has admitted secretly taking naked photos of a woman and filming her having sex.

David Burch appeared before magistrates on Thursday to admit voyeurism.

The 75-year-old pleaded guilty to recording a person engaging in a private act with the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification.

Burch, of Hall Farm Close, Melton, was arrested on Wednesday night.

He was released on conditional bail to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on a later date.

The offence was not connected to his work for First Eastern Counties.

Chris Speed, head of operations, said he had instructed an immediate and thorough internal investigation after the matter was brought to the company's attention on Thursday, and confirmed Burch would not undertake driving duties while the matter was ongoing.

"It is disappointing that we were not made aware that any offence had taken place or that a pending court appearance had been scheduled," he added.