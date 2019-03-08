Partly Cloudy

Man denies driving car at alleged victim in Jaywick, court hears

PUBLISHED: 15:30 20 March 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Essex man has denied losing his temper and driving his car at a man after seeing his car parked outside his partner’s house.

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court David Chambers claimed that although he had not been staying at the woman’s house every night, they had still been in a relationship and he was “deeply hurt” and felt betrayed when he saw plumber Mark Wilkinson’s car on her driveway in Golf Green Road, Jaywick.

Chambers told the court he had visited the woman earlier that day with a bunch of flowers and claimed they had said they loved each other.

He denied being angry and threatening to smash up Mr Wilkinson’s car and then driving his car at him, striking him in the knee.

He also denied ramming Mr Wilkinson’s car and claimed the damage was caused when Mr Wilkinson climbed into his car through the passenger door and punched him while holding him in a headlock.

Chambers also denied threatening to burn down Mr Wilkinson’s chalet in Jaywick before driving off.

Cross-examined by Timothy Kiely, prosecuting, Chambers denied wanting to teach Mr Wilkinson a lesson because he “feared the worst” when he saw his car at the woman’s house.

Chambers, 38, of De Vere Estate, Great Bentley has pleaded not guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Golf Green Road dangerously, assaulting Mr Wilkinson causing him actual bodily harm and threatening to burn down his chalet on July 28 last year.

The court has heard that Mr Wilkinson had been due to take Chambers’ former partner out on a first date when he heard the defendant shouting outside.

Mr Wilkinson allegedly heard Chambers threatening to smash up his car and went outside.

Chambers had then allegedly used his car as a weapon and drove it at Mr Wilkinson a number of times at speed.

On one of the occasions the car allegedly caught Mr Wilkinson on his left leg, causing pain to his knee.

At one stage Mr Wilkinson climbed into the car through the passenger door in a bid to stop Chambers but fell out of the vehicle injuring his head, elbow and buttocks, said Mr Kiely.

As Chambers drove off, he allegedly threatened to burn down Mr Wilkinson’s chalet that night.

The trial continues on Thursday.

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

