Lifelong Ipswich Town fan given Luke Chambers shirt signed by whole team

David Crisp was given an Ipswich Town shirt signed by the whole team. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES Archant

A devoted care home worker organised the perfect gift for a life-long Ipswich Town supporter living at the home - when she arranged for captain Luke Chambers' shirt to be signed by the entire team.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Crisp was given an Ipswich Town shirt signed by the whole team. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES David Crisp was given an Ipswich Town shirt signed by the whole team. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Hillcroft House administrator Julie Smith arranged the present for David Crisp after he moved into the Stowmarket facility, run by the Healthcare Homes group, in July last year.

On hearing Mr Crisp, originally from Needham Market, followed the Blues, she contacted her friend and neighbour Carl Collins - who happens to be head chef and Ipswich Town's catering operations manager.

You may also want to watch:

"When Carl heard about David, he and Ipswich's kit-man, James Pullen, arranged for the captain's match-worn shirt to be signed by the entire Ipswich team, and presented to David," said Ms Smith.

"As someone who listens to every Ipswich match on the radio and reads all of the match reports in the local newspaper, David was absolutely thrilled to receive the shirt. He will absolutely treasure that shirt, I'm sure.

"I'd like to extend a huge thank you to Carl and James for helping to arrange the surprise for David, and to the whole Ipswich team for their kind and generous gesture."

Jon Hammond, manager of Hillcroft House, added: "I would like to say a special thank you to Julie, whose caring, thoughtful and kind nature initiated this wonderful idea.

"She is a great example of how taking an interest in residents' hobbies is just as important to someone's well-being as is the physical care they may need - it really makes a difference to our residents and I would like to personally thank you for going the extra mile."