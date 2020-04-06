Nearly 180 warnings issued to people breaking coronavirus lockdown guidelines

David Cutler, Assistant Chief Constable at Suffolk police, has slammed those who ignored the lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy brown

A top police officer has hit out at the “selfish” minority putting the lives of others at risk after it was revealed that nearly 180 warnings were issued to people in Suffolk flouting the advice to stay at home in the battle to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The beach in Felixstowe was very quiet Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The beach in Felixstowe was very quiet Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A total of 178 warnings were issued to people either out in public or gathered at other addresses by police officers in Suffolk over the weekend.

While praising those who stayed at home, David Cutler, assistant chief constable at Suffolk police, branded those who were ignoring the guidelnes as “selfish”

He said: “Our stance has been to engage and educate, but where people have breached the instructions we have taken appropriate action to enforce them.

“Sadly, there is still a minority who are choosing to flout the regulations and potentially put the lives of the public, and dedicated and brave NHS workers at risk.

“That is selfish and unacceptable in the current climate where so many families and key workers are making sacrifices for the greater good.”

ACC Cutler was speaking after it was revealed Suffolk police received 261 telephone calls from concerned members of the public reporting people for ignoring strict Government guidelines setting out for what reasons people were allowed to leave their homes.

The force said said that while the majority listened to the advice not to travel to tourist spots and parks, there were concerns over the number of people who were reported visiting other households for social events - including barbecues and parties.

ACC Cutler added: “Suffolk, along with the rest of the country, has shown its overwhelming appreciation for the NHS and carers by coming out to applaud them on the last two Thursday evenings.

“The fact that some people are then choosing to ignore these powerful gestures is perplexing and extremely frustrating.

“In a few days’ time it will be the Easter weekend.

“I hope the negative comments on social media following the last two days, and the number of heart-wrenching testimonies from doctors and nurses treating those suffering from this virus will cause these individuals to take a long, hard look at their behaviour and consider the danger they are potentially exposing themselves, their families, the public and NHS workers to.”