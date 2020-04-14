E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Trial set for man charged following firearm incident

PUBLISHED: 15:29 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 14 April 2020

David Heath appeared at Suffolk Magistrates Court charged with two counts of possession of an imitation firearm. Picture: GREGG BROWN

David Heath appeared at Suffolk Magistrates Court charged with two counts of possession of an imitation firearm. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A date has been set for the trial of a 41-year-old man accused of carrying an imitation firearm in Stowmarket at the weekend.

David Heath, 41, of Lime Tree Place in Stowmarket, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates Court via a video link on Monday, April 13 charged with two counts of possession of an imitation firearm.

Police received reports of a man carrying a firearm in Station Road in the town on Saturday, April 11.

Officers attended the incident and arrested a man on suspicion of being in possession of an imitation firearm.

Heath was arrested and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he was remanded and appeared before the court yesterday.

Following his appearance at magistrates’ court Heath was remanded in custody and his trial will take place at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, May 11.

