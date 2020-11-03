Former police officer faces trial over BB gun charge

The trial of a 53-year-old former police officer who has denied possessing an imitation gun with intent to cause fear of violence to a neighbour will take place next summer.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (November 3) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was David Hewitt, of Egremont Close, Glemsford, near Sudbury.

He denied having a BB gun on June 6 this year with intent to cause fear of violence.

His two-day trial will take place in a two week warned list commencing August 23 next year.

Hewitt is on conditional bail.