Former police officer faces trial over BB gun charge
PUBLISHED: 17:31 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 03 November 2020
Charlotte Bond
The trial of a 53-year-old former police officer who has denied possessing an imitation gun with intent to cause fear of violence to a neighbour will take place next summer.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (November 3) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was David Hewitt, of Egremont Close, Glemsford, near Sudbury.
He denied having a BB gun on June 6 this year with intent to cause fear of violence.
His two-day trial will take place in a two week warned list commencing August 23 next year.
Hewitt is on conditional bail.
