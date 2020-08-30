E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man charged following fatal crash on housing estate

PUBLISHED: 21:36 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 21:36 30 August 2020

A 23-year-old man has appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man in his 20s has appeared in court charged in connection with a fatal collision on a Colchester housing estate.

David Jankovic, 23, of no fixed abode, appeared in court on Saturday, August 29 charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

It follows a fatal collision in Avon Way, on the Greenstead estate, on Thursday, August 27.

Police were called to Avon Way in the town shortly after 6pm following reports that the woman had been involved in a collision with a car near to the junction with Hawthorn Road.

A women in her 30s died at the scene.

Jankovic will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on September 28.

