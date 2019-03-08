Family of missing David Jenkins are 'in pieces' as search continues

David Jenkins pictured alongside his grandaughter, Ella-rose. Picture: SAMI WESTON Archant

The family of missing grandfather David Jenkins, from Melton, have made a plea for him to come home, four days after he disappeared.

David Jenkins has been missing since Thursday when he failed to turn up to work Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY David Jenkins has been missing since Thursday when he failed to turn up to work Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

“I'm in pieces. I just want him to know we are all really concerned,” said Sami Weston last night as the search for her missing step-father continued.

“He's a very friendly guy and loves the bones of his family, especially the grandchildren.”

Mr Jenkins, 62, was reported missing on Thursday after failing to arrive at work on Thursday, April 18, leaving his car on the driveway of his Melton home.

The family are growing increasingly concerned about Mr Jenkins, and are particularly worried because he suffers from a serious heart condition and is not thought to have his medication with him.

An emotional Miss Weston said: “We just want him to come home or at least contact me or my mum to let us know he is safe and well.

“It's not like him to not turn up to work or even leave his phone and car at home. His car is his pride and joy.”

She added: “His grandchildren are aware that he's missing and they are very upset and just want him home.”

Mr Jenkins' family described his disappearance as “out of character”.

“He will talk to anyone. He is just a really lovely man,” sad Miss Weston.

“He is a brilliant step dad, and partner to my mum, and has always been there for us. He treats us all like royalty.”

The family were concerned after the body of a man matching Mr Jenkins' description was found on Kessingland beach this morning but they now

believe it was not that of the beloved grandfather.

Suffolk police have confirmed that the family of the man found on the beach have been made aware.

The have also reiterated their concern for the welfare of Mr Jenkins and are appealing for anyone who has information about his disappearance to contact them.

Mr Jenkins is described as white, with short, grey hair. His car is still at his home address so it is not known how he may be moving around.

Officers from Suffolk police are asking anyone who has seen David or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 117 of April 18.