Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Family of missing David Jenkins are 'in pieces' as search continues

PUBLISHED: 18:33 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:33 21 April 2019

David Jenkins pictured alongside his grandaughter, Ella-rose. Picture: SAMI WESTON

David Jenkins pictured alongside his grandaughter, Ella-rose. Picture: SAMI WESTON

Archant

The family of missing grandfather David Jenkins, from Melton, have made a plea for him to come home, four days after he disappeared.

David Jenkins has been missing since Thursday when he failed to turn up to work Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYDavid Jenkins has been missing since Thursday when he failed to turn up to work Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

“I'm in pieces. I just want him to know we are all really concerned,” said Sami Weston last night as the search for her missing step-father continued.

“He's a very friendly guy and loves the bones of his family, especially the grandchildren.”

Mr Jenkins, 62, was reported missing on Thursday after failing to arrive at work on Thursday, April 18, leaving his car on the driveway of his Melton home.

The family are growing increasingly concerned about Mr Jenkins, and are particularly worried because he suffers from a serious heart condition and is not thought to have his medication with him.

An emotional Miss Weston said: “We just want him to come home or at least contact me or my mum to let us know he is safe and well.

“It's not like him to not turn up to work or even leave his phone and car at home. His car is his pride and joy.”

She added: “His grandchildren are aware that he's missing and they are very upset and just want him home.”

Mr Jenkins' family described his disappearance as “out of character”.

“He will talk to anyone. He is just a really lovely man,” sad Miss Weston.

“He is a brilliant step dad, and partner to my mum, and has always been there for us. He treats us all like royalty.”

The family were concerned after the body of a man matching Mr Jenkins' description was found on Kessingland beach this morning but they now

believe it was not that of the beloved grandfather.

Suffolk police have confirmed that the family of the man found on the beach have been made aware.

The have also reiterated their concern for the welfare of Mr Jenkins and are appealing for anyone who has information about his disappearance to contact them.

Mr Jenkins is described as white, with short, grey hair. His car is still at his home address so it is not known how he may be moving around.

Officers from Suffolk police are asking anyone who has seen David or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 117 of April 18.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A bike and Land Rover collided on the B1078. The man died Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A bike and Land Rover collided on the B1078. The man died Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family of missing David Jenkins are ‘in pieces’ as search continues

David Jenkins pictured alongside his grandaughter, Ella-rose. Picture: SAMI WESTON

Colchester Borough Council investigating taxi driver who was caught on CCTV defecating on the street

Greenstead Social Club in Blackthorn Avenue, Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Drink-drive trial thrown out of court after delays in disclosure on defence

Ipswich magistrates said they understood the seriousness of the allegation but were not prepared to grant an adjournment Picture: ARCHANT

Renewed safety concerns follow serious assault in Ipswich town centre

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

SIL review: Achilles thrash Bramford 12-0 while Henley beat Bourne Vale

Gavin Van Oene scored four for Achilles in their 12-0 thrashing of Bramford. Picture: JAMES AGER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists