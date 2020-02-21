E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Body of man missing for 135 days found in tent, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 06:00 22 February 2020

David Jenkins was reported missing after failing to turn up for work. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

David Jenkins was reported missing after failing to turn up for work. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The body of a man who had been missing from his Suffolk home for 135 days was found in a tent in Lincolnshire, an inquest has heard.

David Jenkins, 62, was found by police after he was reported missing by his family in 2019 after failing to arrive at work on Thursday, April 18 - having left his car in the driveway of his Melton home.

His family had been growing increasingly concerned for his welfare as he suffers from a serious heart condition and was not thought to have medication with him.

At an inquest at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich, senior coroner Nigel Parsley heard how officers from Lincolnshire Police discovered the tent alongside a used barbecue and a number of bottles on Friday, August 30.

He opened and adjourned the inquest for further investigation.

It is due to concluded on May 14.

