Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Formula One uncle to walk from Ipswich to Barcelona before Spanish Grand Prix

PUBLISHED: 12:04 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 03 March 2019

David was inspired by family member Hattie, who was diganosed with breast cancer aged 27. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

David was inspired by family member Hattie, who was diganosed with breast cancer aged 27. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

He might not get there as quickly as the Formula One cars - but David Last will cross the finish line at this year’s Spanish Grand Prix nonetheless after a colossal 800-mile walk for charity.

David will be walking to raise money for cancer charities. Picture: RACHEL EDGEDavid will be walking to raise money for cancer charities. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The journey will see the 59-year-old motor racing fan trek across three countries from Ipswich to Barcelona to raise £30,000 for cancer charities, before celebrating his 60th birthday in style at the infamous race on May 12.

Although he is a regular spectator of the race, the diagnosis of his nephew’s partner Hattie with breast cancer last year has inspired Mr Last to raise money for charities Breast Cancer Care, Trekstock and Caring For Me.

“A lot of people think: ‘What should I do for my 60th?’” Mr Last said.

“But I decided that I wanted to do something memorable that also does something good.

“Hattie’s diagnosis made me reflect on how many people I have known over the years that have been affected by all types of cancer.

“From grandparents and siblings to friends and work colleagues, there have been so many and I thought what better thing could I do for my big birthday than to raise as much money as possible for some of the wonderful charities that help and support people.”

Mr Last’s route will see him walk to the south coast port of Newhaven in East Sussex, before hopping on a ferry to Dieppe on France’s north coast.

From the Normandy town, Mr Last will continue on a straight line south, through the cities of Limoges and Toulouse, over the Pyrenees and across the border into Spain.

Despite his enthusiasm, Mr Last is aware of the challenge ahead of him and has been on a strict training programme for several months.

“I’m training quite a lot and have a personal trainer who’s helping me with my core strength - so I don’t lose my balance and fall down!” he said.

“I’ve walked more than 900 miles since October. I’ve never walked this much in my life.

“The plan is to walk 25 miles a day. It’s important that I have enough time to recover as it’s a very long journey and I’m not as young as I used to be.”

Mr Last will start his journey - the length of 32 marathons - on March 27. It will mean 34 walking days spread over the space of six weeks.

Donations can be made to his JustGiving website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stansted Airport re-opens runway after aborted take-off

The Laudamotion plane at Stansted Airport after an aborted take-off Picture: THOMAS STEER/PA WIRE

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stansted Airport re-opens runway after aborted take-off

The Laudamotion plane at Stansted Airport after an aborted take-off Picture: THOMAS STEER/PA WIRE

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

LISTEN: Hear amazing snippets of history from key Ipswich landmark

The St Clement'’s Memories and Recollections Project exhibition was held at the University of Suffolk'’s Waterfront Building in Ipswich. Picture: DARREN MEITINER-HARVEY

Seasiders get a point on the road but late penalty miss means it could have been more

Seasiders Jack Ainsley's rare penalty miss in the last minute meant that the points were shared between Feixstowe and Grays Photo; THOMAS BRADFORD

Spotlight on the inaugural Highwoods parkrun in Colchester

Runners, joggers and walkers congregate before the start of the Highwoods parkrun. Picture:DAVID WATERMAN/RUNNING COLCHESTER FACEBOOK

Hadleigh ease their relegation fears with comfortable victory over Framlingham

Hadleigh's Mekhi Mckenzie celebrates scoring on his debut with team mates Photo: HANNAH PARNELL

Late Banbury strike and Marketmen make it five league games without victory

Adam Mills, had a volley just go wide first half at Banbury Photo: BEN POOLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists