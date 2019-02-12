Formula One uncle to walk from Ipswich to Barcelona before Spanish Grand Prix

David was inspired by family member Hattie, who was diganosed with breast cancer aged 27. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

He might not get there as quickly as the Formula One cars - but David Last will cross the finish line at this year’s Spanish Grand Prix nonetheless after a colossal 800-mile walk for charity.

David will be walking to raise money for cancer charities. Picture: RACHEL EDGE David will be walking to raise money for cancer charities. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The journey will see the 59-year-old motor racing fan trek across three countries from Ipswich to Barcelona to raise £30,000 for cancer charities, before celebrating his 60th birthday in style at the infamous race on May 12.

Although he is a regular spectator of the race, the diagnosis of his nephew’s partner Hattie with breast cancer last year has inspired Mr Last to raise money for charities Breast Cancer Care, Trekstock and Caring For Me.

“A lot of people think: ‘What should I do for my 60th?’” Mr Last said.

“But I decided that I wanted to do something memorable that also does something good.

“Hattie’s diagnosis made me reflect on how many people I have known over the years that have been affected by all types of cancer.

“From grandparents and siblings to friends and work colleagues, there have been so many and I thought what better thing could I do for my big birthday than to raise as much money as possible for some of the wonderful charities that help and support people.”

Mr Last’s route will see him walk to the south coast port of Newhaven in East Sussex, before hopping on a ferry to Dieppe on France’s north coast.

From the Normandy town, Mr Last will continue on a straight line south, through the cities of Limoges and Toulouse, over the Pyrenees and across the border into Spain.

Despite his enthusiasm, Mr Last is aware of the challenge ahead of him and has been on a strict training programme for several months.

“I’m training quite a lot and have a personal trainer who’s helping me with my core strength - so I don’t lose my balance and fall down!” he said.

“I’ve walked more than 900 miles since October. I’ve never walked this much in my life.

“The plan is to walk 25 miles a day. It’s important that I have enough time to recover as it’s a very long journey and I’m not as young as I used to be.”

Mr Last will start his journey - the length of 32 marathons - on March 27. It will mean 34 walking days spread over the space of six weeks.

Donations can be made to his JustGiving website.