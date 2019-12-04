Independent councillor joins Suffolk Tories for role in policy-making

Independent councillor David Nettleton has joined the Conservative Party and will join the Tory group on the two local authorities he is a member of.

He is Suffolk county councillor for the Tower division in Bury St Edmunds and West Suffolk councillor for the Tollgate Ward in the town. He said he had joined the Tories so he would be able to take part in policy-making at the two authorities which would enable him to represent his residents more effectively.

Mr Nettleton was welcomed to the party by his new councillor colleague Karen Soons and Conservative candidate for Bury St Edmunds in the general election Jo Churchill.

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks said: "I am delighted that David has decided to join the Conservative Party and he is a welcome addition to our group. He is well known across the council for his eye for detail and for how hard he works for his residents."