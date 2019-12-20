Have you seen missing man David Orme?

Suffolk police are appealing for information about missing Halesworth man David Orme

A 75-year-old man from Halesworth has been reported missing after last being seen at his home yesterday evening.

David was last seen at his home in Halesworth on Thursday evening, December 19

David Orme was last seen around 7.30pm on Thursday, December 19 and reported to police around 8.30am Friday.

Officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, 5ft6ins tall with grey, thinning hair. He was last seen wearing a pale blue jumper and fawn coloured chinos, and could also have been wearing a yellow high visibility jacket with sleeves.

Anyone who has seen Mr Orme or has any information which may aid police in their enquiries should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD reference 86 of December 20.