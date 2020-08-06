‘Three strike’ burglar used stolen card eight times on day of break-in

David Parker appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A ‘three strike’ burglar has been told to expect jail for breaking into a Suffolk property and using a stolen bank card to make a series of fraudulent purchases.

David Parker admitted burglary and eight counts of fraud by false representation at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

Appearing in custody via video link from Norwich prison, the 45-year-old was told he faced a minimum mandatory custodial sentence for being convicted of a third burglary offence.

Parker pleaded guilty to entering a property on June 14 in Maynewater Square, Bury St Edmunds, and stealing a North Face rucksack and laptop, along with a wallet and a purse containing Lloyds bank cards.

He also admitted using the bank cards to make a number of purchases at local shops later the same day.

Parker, of Lancaster Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, fraudulently used one card for three separate transactions worth £19.36, £19.69 and £25.38 at the MFG Tollgate Esso filling station in Fornham Road, as well as a fourth transaction worth £10.74 at Tesco.

He also used a card to buy goods worth £19.36 from the same filling station, as well as making two purchases worth £29.44 and £19.20 from the Co-op, and a fourth purchase worth £10.74 from Tesco.

Prosecutor Michael Crimp said Parker was liable to a minimum mandatory custodial sentence of three years by virtue of his previous convictions.

Mr Crimp said the victim of the burglary had called it “creepy” to know someone had been inside the property.

Parker’s barrister, Dan Taylor, asked Judge Rupert Overbury to adjourn sentencing in order for a number of documents, including a letter sent from Norwich prison, to be collated and presented to the court in mitigation.

Judge Overbury called the request perfectly reasonable but warned Parker not to expect anything other than a term of imprisonment.

Parker will be sentenced on Tuesday, August 11, when Judge Overbury will also take into account two shoplifting offences admitted before magistrates at an earlier hearing.

The thefts took place in Bury St Edmunds on June 11, when Parker stole toiletries and perfume worth £750 from Boots, and clothing worth £386 from Marks and Spencer.

He was remanded in custody until sentencing.