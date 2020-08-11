E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Jail for burglar who crept in through back door as couple slept upstairs

PUBLISHED: 15:30 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:43 11 August 2020

David Parker was jailed for 45 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

David Parker was jailed for 45 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

A burglar has been jailed for almost two years for carrying out a “mean and unpleasant” break-in while a couple slept upstairs.

David Parker crept into a property in Bury St Edmunds and stole a rucksack, laptop, wallet and purse containing bank cards, which he used make a series of fraudulent purchases later that morning.

The 45-year-old was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday after admitting burglary and eight counts of fraud at a plea hearing the previous week.

Judge Rupert Overbury said the woman whose house Parker broke into had shown “extraordinary compassion” in feeling sorry for his circumstances.

The court heard that Parker, of Lancaster Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, had convictions for a series of offences dating back to 1994, including burglaries carried out to feed an addiction to drugs.

The latest took place on June 14 in Maynewater Square, between midnight and 6.46am, when he made the first of eight purchases totalling £132 from local shops.

Prosecutor Michael Crimp said the female occupant was left feeling unsafe and unable to sleep, and had blamed herself for leaving a back door unlocked.

Mr Crimp said the stolen laptop contained degree coursework and precious photos of the woman’s children, while the purse held significant sentimental value.

In a statement read to the court, she said: “I feel sorry for whatever circumstances led him to break in, but the things he took meant more than their monetary value.”

Dan Taylor, mitigating, said Parker’s appalling record was motivated by drug addiction but that, when not under the influence, he presented as articulate and able to understand the impact of his offending.

Mr Taylor said Parker had been weaning myself off methadone in custody, where he had completed a relapse prevention course and was hoping to be transferred to enter an intensive pilot programme of rehabilitation later in the year.

Judge Overbury called the offences “mean and downright unpleasant”, but said he hoped Parker’s ambition to change was genuine.

Parker was jailed for a total of 45 months, including concurrent sentences for two shoplifting offences he admitted before magistrates at an earlier hearing.

They took place in Bury St Edmunds on June 11, when Parker stole toiletries and perfume worth £750 from Boots, and clothing worth £386 from M&S.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Couple launch new Suffolk bakery

Zoe and Tristan Hasler ran The Barn Cafe at Alder Carr Farm for five years. Now they are running a bakery from the site supplying the farm shop and with collection available every week Picture: Harry Engles

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jail for burglar who crept in through back door as couple slept upstairs

David Parker was jailed for 45 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Firefighters battling house blaze

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at a house in Stowmarket (FILE PHOTO) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

House blaze sparked by oil-soaked rag that ‘self-ignited’

Mark and Lyn Young outside their Woolpit home the morning after the fire. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Tractor smashes into BT phone line and blocks road

A tractor has crashed into a telephone line in Cratfield, Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

LOOK: Lorry hits house, leaving busy road closed

Essex Police closed the B1033 after a lorry hit a house on the road. Picture: Alex Nicolic