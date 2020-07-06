Ex-gymnastics teacher to appear in court over alleged sexual offences against children
PUBLISHED: 15:56 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 06 July 2020
A former gymnastics instructor from Colchester has been summonsed to court to answer allegations of sexual offences against children over a 13-year period.
David Schadek, 59, will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 17.
Schadek, of Fenno Close, will answer seven charges of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching, two of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of perverting the cause of justice.
The sexual offences are alleged to have happened between 2004 and 2017.
Anyone with information relating to the alleged offences is urged to contact Colchester’s Child Abuse Investigation Team on 101.
