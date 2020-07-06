E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ex-gymnastics teacher to appear in court over alleged sexual offences against children

PUBLISHED: 15:56 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 06 July 2020

David Schadek will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court to answer allegations of sexual offences against children Picture: ABBIE WEAVING

David Schadek will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court to answer allegations of sexual offences against children Picture: ABBIE WEAVING

Archant

A former gymnastics instructor from Colchester has been summonsed to court to answer allegations of sexual offences against children over a 13-year period.

David Schadek, 59, will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 17.

You may also want to watch:

Schadek, of Fenno Close, will answer seven charges of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching, two of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of perverting the cause of justice.

The sexual offences are alleged to have happened between 2004 and 2017.

Anyone with information relating to the alleged offences is urged to contact Colchester’s Child Abuse Investigation Team on 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Firefighters called with 300 tonnes of wood ablaze

Fire crews have been called to Tannington after chopped wood caught fire (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Firefighters called with 300 tonnes of wood ablaze

Fire crews have been called to Tannington after chopped wood caught fire (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Impression I got was season would start on August 29 or September 12’ – MacAnthony gives EFL meeting insight

Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: PA

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Harry Potter special effects experts launch lockdown shop

Flames systems designed by Luminous at the 2018 FA Cup at Wembley Stadium Picture: THE FA