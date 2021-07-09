News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Former Town chairman on how St George's Park has helped English football

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 11:29 AM July 9, 2021   
David Sheepshanks poses for photos outside the St George's Park Football Centre sign during a media

David Sheepshanks said the benefits of St George's Park are seeing England become a dominant force in football once again - Credit: PA

Former Ipswich Town chairman David Sheepshanks said St George's Park has given England the foundations to get its hands on international silverware once again.

Sheepshanks, the mastermind behind the FA's national football centre in Staffordshire, made the comments ahead of England's hotly-anticipated Euro 2020 final clash against Italy – the Three Lions' first major tournament final since 1966.

The centre was built to help give England the edge against opponents on the international stage, giving the senior and junior teams the chance to train alongside each other in world-class facilities.

David Sheepshanks poses for photos outside the hotel during a media tour of St Georges' Park Footbal

David Sheepshanks outside the hotel at St Georges' Park Football Centre, Burton-Upon-Trent - Credit: PA

Sheepshanks said the synergy between teams and Gareth Southgate's keen eye for young talent has helped to create such a great squad.

He said: "Everything we see now is thanks to Gareth Southgate and all the members of his sensational team, on and off the pitch.

You may also want to watch:

"Buildings don't win tournaments, brilliant people do. Brilliant managers, brilliant coaches, brilliant players.

"The reason we built St George's Park is because France, Italy, Holland, Spain and Germany – all of these tournament winning teams had national centres or sports universities and we didn't. We were living a peripatetic life metaphorically out of a suitcase.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ashton: I want at least five more signings
  2. 2 Rotherham reject Championship bid for prime Town target Crooks
  3. 3 League Two move for son of former Town star as another ex-Ipswich striker begins coaching career in US
  1. 4 Community fight garden 'infill' development in conservation area
  2. 5 Air ambulance called to crash between lorry and two cars on A134
  3. 6 'Depraved' paedophile took pictures of naked boys after cycling trip
  4. 7 New Aldi supermarket opens its doors in Stowmarket
  5. 8 10 players still available on frees from League One rivals
  6. 9 60 new homes approved for Mid Suffolk village
  7. 10 Cinema showing England's Euro final on new 4K screen

"We had our senior teams training at one place, the under-21s at another, the under-20s at another and so on.

"There was no togetherness, no learning from each other, no sharing of experiences. We were absolutely convinced of the need to build a national centre and we did."

Sheepshanks was tasked with sourcing funding for the project before it opened in 2012, admitting it was a "crusade" for him and his team to garner support during the recession.

Football Association joint-acting Chairman David Sheepshanks shows the media around St George's Park

David Sheepshanks shows the media around St George's Park in Burton during the building work - Credit: PA

The journey saw him visit national centres across Europe, gaining advice from those behind them in a bid to create a state-of-the-art centre to rival any on the continent.

He said: "The best thing we can say about that is that I'm really pleased to hear the England players, given a choice of where they wanted to host their training camp for the Euros, chose St George's Park.

"I think it's fantastic really, and that we've done more right than wrong. It was always the case of it being a long term plan, we knew it wouldn't happen overnight. 

"You only have to look at what Gareth has done, he was under-21 manager when it was being built and he totally got into what we are doing, culturally and every other way. He knew we wanted to change the culture of English football and help develop the individual instead of treating everyone the same.

"Hopefully it is a place to inspire great performance without everybody looking in.

"I am chuffed to bits, but I think if we were the warm-up act, then there is no question that Gareth and the players are the main course, the pudding, the coffee and the after dinner sweets all rolled up together."

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Matt Crooks, Lewis Gibson, Hayden Coulson and Bersant Celina are players Ipswich Town are currently working on deals for.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ins, outs and likely further business - The state of play at Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Chambers has been missing since Sunday and his family are worried about him

Suffolk Live

'It’s totally out of character' - Ipswich School gardener reported missing

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by the Suez Canal Authority showing the view from a boat alongside Ever

Suffolk Live

Date for famous stuck Suez Canal ship to arrive in Felixstowe announced

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Liam Gibbs celebrates his goal against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road Picture:

Ipswich youth star Gibbs set to sign for Norwich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus