Man jailed for driving while banned

An Elsmwell man who was caught driving while disqualified has been jailed for eight weeks.

David Sheldrake, of Hall Lane, was stopped by police in Hall Lane on the morning of Wednesday, October 21 after being reported by a member of the public.

The 32-year-old was arrested and taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Sheldrake appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 22, where he pleaded guilty to both charges,

He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison and handed a driving ban of 16 months.