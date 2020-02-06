E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man dismisses rape allegation as lies

PUBLISHED: 06:25 07 February 2020

David Wilson, of Spalding, has denied the allegations of rape and sexual assault. Picture: ARCHANT

A man accused of raping a schoolgirl in Lavenham more than three decades ago has described the allegation as a lie.

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court Robert Dent said there was no truth in the alleged victim's claims that he had raped and sexually assaulted her when he was 18 and she was about 11.

David Wilson, prosecuting, told the court Dent was living in Lavenham and working at a local hotel at the time of the alleged rape and afterwards told the girl not to tell anyone what he'd done.

The court heard the girl claimed that prior to the alleged rape Dent had indecently assaulted her.

Dent, now aged 54, of High Street, Spalding, has denied rape, five offences of indecent assault and two offences of indecency with a child.

The offences are alleged to have been committed in the 1980s.

Dent is alleged to have touched the girl intimately and told her to touch him before raping her.

The trial continues.

