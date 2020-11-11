Man describes alleged shooting by ‘volatile’ former friend, 79

Kier Huxtable is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court accused of attempted murder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A man reportedly shot in the shoulder by a former friend has told a jury that he fought off his alleged attacker after being injured.

David Wright said he was sat on a sofa in his Brandon bungalow on October 11, 2019 when Kier Huxtable, 79, allegedly entered the home and shot him in the shoulder.

The pair had known each other for eight or nine years but had not spoken for a year before the alleged incident.

A trial at Ipswich Crown Court heard how Mr Wright was on the phone with his parents when Huxtable is said to have entered his home through an open back door.

Mr Wright claimed he did not notice Huxtable - described earlier in the trial as “grumpy and volatile” and in a “foul mood” on that day - until he was stood in the doorway of his living room, pointing a gun at him.

Mr Wright claimed it was at this point that he was shot in the shoulder.

However, Steven Dyble, defending, proposed that a different series of events led to the gun being fired.

Mr Dyble said Mr Wright was holding a glass of vodka which he “instantly” threw at Huxtable as he walked through the door holding the gun, causing a gash on his head.

Mr Dyble claimed that Mr Wright grabbed the defendant and tried to “force him” out of his home.

He said it was during this struggle that the gun went off, injuring Mr Wright.

Mr Wright denied the claims and reiterated his version of events.

He did say, however, that after being shot he tackled Huxtable to the floor of his kitchen before hitting him in the head with the gun.

It was this act that caused a gash on Mr Huxtable’s head, Mr Wright said.

He had earlier told police that he thought he was going to die during the alleged incident.

The court also heard that the pair had a rocky relationship beforehand.

Mr Wright said they met eight or nine years ago at an auction.

They had become friends, but Mr Wright later said he realised Mr Huxtable was a “completely different person” to what he thought.

Mr Wright admitted to sending a text threatening Mr Huxtable during the summer of 2018 and, after that, they stopped talking.

Huxtable, of Stanford Road, Weeting, has denied attempting to murder Mr Wright and a less serious alternative charge of wounding Mr Wright with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

The trial continues.