E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man describes alleged shooting by ‘volatile’ former friend, 79

PUBLISHED: 19:00 11 November 2020

Kier Huxtable is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court accused of attempted murder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kier Huxtable is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court accused of attempted murder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A man reportedly shot in the shoulder by a former friend has told a jury that he fought off his alleged attacker after being injured.

David Wright said he was sat on a sofa in his Brandon bungalow on October 11, 2019 when Kier Huxtable, 79, allegedly entered the home and shot him in the shoulder.

The pair had known each other for eight or nine years but had not spoken for a year before the alleged incident.

A trial at Ipswich Crown Court heard how Mr Wright was on the phone with his parents when Huxtable is said to have entered his home through an open back door.

Mr Wright claimed he did not notice Huxtable - described earlier in the trial as “grumpy and volatile” and in a “foul mood” on that day - until he was stood in the doorway of his living room, pointing a gun at him.

Mr Wright claimed it was at this point that he was shot in the shoulder.

However, Steven Dyble, defending, proposed that a different series of events led to the gun being fired.

Mr Dyble said Mr Wright was holding a glass of vodka which he “instantly” threw at Huxtable as he walked through the door holding the gun, causing a gash on his head.

Mr Dyble claimed that Mr Wright grabbed the defendant and tried to “force him” out of his home.

He said it was during this struggle that the gun went off, injuring Mr Wright.

Mr Wright denied the claims and reiterated his version of events.

He did say, however, that after being shot he tackled Huxtable to the floor of his kitchen before hitting him in the head with the gun.

It was this act that caused a gash on Mr Huxtable’s head, Mr Wright said.

He had earlier told police that he thought he was going to die during the alleged incident.

The court also heard that the pair had a rocky relationship beforehand.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Wright said they met eight or nine years ago at an auction.

They had become friends, but Mr Wright later said he realised Mr Huxtable was a “completely different person” to what he thought.

Mr Wright admitted to sending a text threatening Mr Huxtable during the summer of 2018 and, after that, they stopped talking.

Huxtable, of Stanford Road, Weeting, has denied attempting to murder Mr Wright and a less serious alternative charge of wounding Mr Wright with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

The trial continues.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man describes alleged shooting by ‘volatile’ former friend, 79

Kier Huxtable is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court accused of attempted murder Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

See the progress on new £1.5m clam-shaped cafe on seafront

The superstructure has been put in place at the new cafe on Felixstowe's South Seafront this week Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX

Fierce debate over UK’s biggest solar farm as councils demand more detail on plans

Toggam Farm solar farm, in Lakenheath - but plans for a bigger solar farm, Sunnica, have raised questions. Picture: GREGG BROWN