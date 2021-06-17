World experts inspect glorious Suffolk rose collection which is one of UK's finest

Published: 4:39 PM June 17, 2021

They are the flower of romance - and for Major Iain Grahame, his stunning collection of 150 roses have very much been a labour of love.

Rose experts and enthusiasts Ian and Tina Limmer, Miles Leigh and Bev Bond with Major Grahame of Daws Hall - Credit: Charlotte Bond

So it was only natural experts from the worldwide Historic Roses Group would want to inspect his picturesque garden - to get some advice on how he has kept his idyllic plants alive for more than 40 years.

Major Grahame said he was "very flattered" the international organisation had travelled to Daws Hall, Lamarsh, to view his plants - which is "one of the largest and most important private collections of old roses in the country".

Major Grahame has kept his rose collection for 40 years - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Whereas many of us would struggle to keep flowers alive during a hot summer, particularly in an area with such low rainfall, Major Grahame has remarkably kept his roses going for decades.

He has even managed to nurse colourful roses with "black spot" disease back to full health - by digging them up, planting them in new soil and using high-quality fertiliser.

Major Grahame of Daws Hall has a rose collection of 150 roses - Credit: Charlotte Bond

You may also want to watch:

The result is that, despite their age, he has "incredibly healthy roses" - and had plenty of flower-growing techniques to discuss with the Historic Roses Group members who visited on Thursday, June 17.

"What I love about them particularly is the wonderful scent which old roses have," Major Grahame said of his collection.

The rose collection will be open for public view on two Sundays in June - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"There are some modern roses which are good smellers, but an awful lot have no smell at all.

"The other thing I love about old roses is the history behind them. So many roses have such a wonderful history."

Major Grahame of Daws Hall has a rose collection of 150 roses Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Daws Hall collection will be open to the public between noon and 4pm on Sunday, June 20 and Sunday, June 27.

Visitors will also have the opportunity of exploring the nearby 25-acre nature reserve.

The Historic Roses Group visited the collection in Lamarsh - Credit: Charlotte Bond

For more information, call 01787 269213 or visit www.dawshallnature.co.uk

The collection boasts many colourful roses - Credit: Charlotte Bond



