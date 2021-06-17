World experts inspect glorious Suffolk rose collection which is one of UK's finest
They are the flower of romance - and for Major Iain Grahame, his stunning collection of 150 roses have very much been a labour of love.
So it was only natural experts from the worldwide Historic Roses Group would want to inspect his picturesque garden - to get some advice on how he has kept his idyllic plants alive for more than 40 years.
Major Grahame said he was "very flattered" the international organisation had travelled to Daws Hall, Lamarsh, to view his plants - which is "one of the largest and most important private collections of old roses in the country".
Whereas many of us would struggle to keep flowers alive during a hot summer, particularly in an area with such low rainfall, Major Grahame has remarkably kept his roses going for decades.
He has even managed to nurse colourful roses with "black spot" disease back to full health - by digging them up, planting them in new soil and using high-quality fertiliser.
The result is that, despite their age, he has "incredibly healthy roses" - and had plenty of flower-growing techniques to discuss with the Historic Roses Group members who visited on Thursday, June 17.
"What I love about them particularly is the wonderful scent which old roses have," Major Grahame said of his collection.
"There are some modern roses which are good smellers, but an awful lot have no smell at all.
"The other thing I love about old roses is the history behind them. So many roses have such a wonderful history."
The Daws Hall collection will be open to the public between noon and 4pm on Sunday, June 20 and Sunday, June 27.
Visitors will also have the opportunity of exploring the nearby 25-acre nature reserve.
For more information, call 01787 269213 or visit www.dawshallnature.co.uk