Special prayer released as nation faces renewed coronavirus restrictions

St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds will mark a special day of prayer on Sunday along with all English cathedrals.

Prayers will be offered for the healing of the nation as the pandemic continues to impact on all our lives and the service will also include prayers for those oppressed by modern slavery, as October 18 also marks Anti-Slavery Day.

A prayer has been released by the Association of English Cathedrals as the whole nation faces renewed restrictions in the fight against the spread of coronavirus and to help save lives and protect the NHS.

A special candle will be lit at each service in St Edmundsbury Cathedral to remember all those working in healthcare and for all those affected by Covid-19.

The Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, the Right Reverend Martin Seeley, will preach during the 11am Eucharist.

The Very Reverend Joe Hawes, Dean of St Edmundsbury, said: “Prayer is a vital part of our ministry. This Sunday is the Feast of St Luke, the patron saint of medicine and healing, so we pray especially for those who continue to support us all through their tireless work for the NHS and through social care provision.”

Prayers can be left on the Cathedral’s virtual prayer wall which will be prayed each day by the cathedral clergy.

Cathedral services are livestreamed via the cathedral’s Facebook page.