E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

PUBLISHED: 16:40 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 30 December 2019

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Archant

The magic of Harry Potter has turned into a curse for a pair of Suffolk homeowners after their house which appeared in the franchise has so far failed to sell.

The six-bedroom property in Lavenham was built by the De Vere family in the 15th century Picture: CARTER JONASThe six-bedroom property in Lavenham was built by the De Vere family in the 15th century Picture: CARTER JONAS

The Grade I listed De Vere House in Lavenham has spent more than two years on the market after being put up for sale for £1 million in June 2017.

After slashing £50,000 from the asking price of the six-bedroom 15th century property's price in an attempt to find a buyer in 2018, owners Tony and Jane Ranzetta continue to wait for a sale.

The house, although already historically significant, was flung further into the limelight after appearing in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, where it was portrayed as the birthplace of the famed boy wizard - and where Lord Voldemort killed the childhood-favourite's parents in the fictitious village of Godric's Hollow.

However, although appearing in the blockbuster film, neither Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint or Emma Watson ever filmed in Lavenham.

The asking price for the house has been reduced by £50,000 Picture: CARTER JONASThe asking price for the house has been reduced by £50,000 Picture: CARTER JONAS

You may also want to watch:

Footage featuring the house was converted into computer generated images to be used as backdrops for the actors in the studio.

Built by the once second richest family in Britain, De Vere House is said to be the second most photographed house in the UK after 10 Downing Street.

Speaking previously, Caroline Edwards, partner at estate agents Carter Jonas said: "This fabulous house is a very famous property and any party interested in purchasing it will need to accept that level of interest that comes with it."

The listing for the house reads: "Even though Lavenham is synonymous with fine timber-framed houses, De Vere House stands out as one of the most prestigious with its beautiful façade and significant period features throughout.

"The façade is jettied with exposed timbers, brick nogging (herringbone design), leaded mullions and ornate carved timbers. The front door of De Vere House is one of its most notable features and appears in numerous guide books and Treasures of Britain."

The Ranzettas have opened a section of the house up as an AirBnB, offering guests two four-poster bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and a private guest sitting room with a log fire. The rooms are priced at £140 a night.

Most Read

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

‘We need to start turning up... me included’ - Chambers on Lincoln loss, changing Ipswich’s approach and finally playing with a settled side

Luke Chambers walks off the pitch following the defeat at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix

Cancellations after new train’s speedometer fails

A faulty speedometer on one of Greater Anglia's new trains caused one of several cancellations this morning. Picture: Stuart Anderson

‘There were some home truths... the boys have got to step up to the plate’ – Lambert on 5-3 defeat at Lincoln

Paul Lambert talks with Stuart Taylor after the defeat at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

‘We need to start turning up... me included’ - Chambers on Lincoln loss, changing Ipswich’s approach and finally playing with a settled side

Luke Chambers walks off the pitch following the defeat at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix

Cancellations after new train’s speedometer fails

A faulty speedometer on one of Greater Anglia's new trains caused one of several cancellations this morning. Picture: Stuart Anderson

‘There were some home truths... the boys have got to step up to the plate’ – Lambert on 5-3 defeat at Lincoln

Paul Lambert talks with Stuart Taylor after the defeat at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rolling roadblock ends on A14 after reports of man walking near carriageway

A rolling road block has been set up on the A14 westbound near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Cancellations after new train’s speedometer fails

A faulty speedometer on one of Greater Anglia's new trains caused one of several cancellations this morning. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Fuller Flavour: An horrific decade. Two FA Cup wins, one play-off semi and relegation to division three.... Thanks!

Alan Judge holds his head after the defeat at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists