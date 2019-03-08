Sunshine and Showers

Washing machine catches fire and nearly spreads to house

PUBLISHED: 07:39 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:39 12 April 2019

A picture showing the faulty piece of wiring at the back of a washing machine which caused the fire at the home in De Vere Lane, Wivenhoe, near Colchester Picture: ESSEX FIRE AND RESCUE

Archant

Firefighters in Essex said they were “lucky” to stop an electrical fault turning into a fully-fledged house fire - and have now warned others not to try DIY wiring.

Essex firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading, but warned others in Wivenhoe and Colchester to seek a qualified electrician to fix their electrical problems Picture: ESSEX FIRE AND RESCUEEssex firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading, but warned others in Wivenhoe and Colchester to seek a qualified electrician to fix their electrical problems Picture: ESSEX FIRE AND RESCUE

Crews were called to the house fire in Wivenhoe on Thursday, April 11 after smoke started to come from a washing machine.

When they got to the kitchen they found the machine in an under-counter cupboard, managed to get the appliance out and extinguish the flames at the back of the unit.

The fire had started accidentally due to an electrical cable which had been dangerously repaired.

Andy Edwards, Colchester fire station crew manager, said: “Incidents like this show how important it is to always get an approved electrician to do any electrical work in your home.

“Sometimes these little jobs look like an easy job, but all electricals pose a fire risk and unless you are a qualified electrician, you shouldn’t attempt to have a go yourself.

“Due to the unsafe connection, this plug overheated and it was only by luck that it was caught early enough and didn’t spread into a high fire.”

Essex firefighters will provide smoke alarms for free to any properties that require them and ask homeowners and landlords to call 0300 303 0088 or visit www.essex-fire.gov.uk/book

