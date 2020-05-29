Beach to remain CLOSED while mission to move 40ft whale continues

Authorities are now deciding how they will move the 40ft whale from Clacton beach. Picture: KEVIN JAY Picture: KEVIN JAY

Authorities are continuing to determine how they will move a 40ft-long dead fin whale from the Clacton shore, closing the beaches to the public for the remainder of the day.

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

A police cordon remains in place this afternoon following the sad discovery of the dead fin whale – the second largest mammal in the world – at Holland beach near the Kingscliff Hotel.

Volunteers from the Big Blue Ocean Cleanup, Essex Police, the coastguard team, Tendring District Council and marine experts have been at the site assessing the discovery since around 6am this morning.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Tendring District Council said: “Unfortunately, due to an ongoing incident with a dead whale that has been washed up on Holland beach, the beaches between Holland and Jaywick are closed and will be for the remainder of the day.”

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) confirmed the whale was already dead when found.

Rory Sinclair, CEO of the Big Blue Ocean Cleanup charity, said: “It is very upsetting seeing a 40ft whale wash up at Clacton-on-Sea this morning.

“Whales washing up are currently on the rise mainly due to discarded fishing nets, ocean plastic and infectious diseases. We need to raise awareness on this important issue and protect these incredible marine animals.”

Medics from the BDMLR attended the site this morning to gather photographs and other details on the whales condition that will be passed to their colleagues at the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme- UK strandings.

In a post on Facebook the BDMLR said: “We believe it is a fin whale and is approximately 40ft long, which is actually rather small for this species as they can grow to over 70ft, and therefore this animal is a juvenile.

“Removal of the carcass is the responsibility of the beach owner. In the meantime we strongly advise people avoid going near it as there is a risk of contracting an infection from contact with its bodily fluids or the body itself.”

A cordon remains in place and Essex Police asked people to “stay away” from the area.