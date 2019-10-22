E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Appeal over conviction for hunt saboteur assault in 'fight over dead fox'

22 October, 2019 - 07:30
Archibald Clifton-Brown on the way to Ipswich Crown Court in March Picture: ARCHANT

Archibald Clifton-Brown on the way to Ipswich Crown Court in March Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man found guilty of assaulting a hunt saboteur during a dispute over a dead fox has launched an appeal over his conviction.

Archibald Clifton-Brown on the way to Ipswich Crown Court in March Picture: ARCHANTArchibald Clifton-Brown on the way to Ipswich Crown Court in March Picture: ARCHANT

Archibald Clifton-Brown returned to Ipswich Crown Court on Monday - seven months after he was convicted of assaulting Steven Milton, who had seized the carcass during the Great Thurlow Hunt on Boxing Day 2017.

Clifton-Brown was convicted of common assault by a district judge following a three-day trial in March - when co-defendant Christopher Amatt, 59, of Wickhambrook, was also found guilty of killing a fox for sport - in what was considered a landmark case for Suffolk.

Clifton-Brown, 20, of Little Bradley, who was also charged, but eventually cleared of the Hunting Act offence, took the stand again to deny assaulting Mr Milton and claim he was retrieving the carcass to stop theft of private property from the Thurlow Estate, near Haverhill.

A video of the incident, filmed by saboteurs, was replayed to the tribunal before prosecutor Richard Kelly accused Clifton-Brown of using unlawful force to prevent saboteurs from retrieving evidence of the kill.

"You went completely over the top," said Mr Kelly.

"There was no need for you to become physically involved. It did nothing to defuse the situation."

You may also want to watch:

Clifton-Brown said the saboteurs already had all the evidence they needed on video, adding: "I did what I thought was right, and what I was told to do, to prevent theft of a fox."

He argued it was he who was assaulted; first by Mr Milton clamping a hand on his arm and elbowing him in the face, and then by being knocked in the head by another saboteur.

Peter Glenser QC, for Clifton-Brown, had earlier questioned why Mr Milton felt the need to retrieve the dead fox.

Mr Milton told him: "I believe I needed to seize the carcass because I had no idea what other evidence would be available.

"I know my camera was obscured, so removing the fox would be absolute proof."

Mr Milton told the court he was grabbed in a "bear hug" by Clifton-Brown, while attempting to run away, and wrestled towards mounted huntsman, Christopher Amatt.

"We were effectively fighting over the carcass of the fox," he said.

The hearing is expected to conclude on Tuesday.

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Roads under water as flooding hits Suffolk village

Knodishall in east Suffolk has flooded Picture: CARA CHINERY

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Appeal over conviction for hunt saboteur assault in ‘fight over dead fox’

Archibald Clifton-Brown on the way to Ipswich Crown Court in March Picture: ARCHANT

Where are Suffolk’s inadequate and outstanding schools?

Debenham High School is one of Suffolk's oustanding schools. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager charged with attempted murder in connection with Suffolk stabbing

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Dip in passenger numbers shows Stansted expansion plans ‘premature’, claim protesters

Passengers at the terminal concourse at Stansted Airport Picture: LUCY MARTIN

High Court to decide fate of luxury spa’s plans to build 200 homes

Plans for a 200-home development on the Lifehouse Spa's land will be heard at the High Court Picture: DAN WELLDON PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists