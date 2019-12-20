Warning distressing content: RSPCA appeal after dead puppy found in car park

The puppy was found dumped in Colchester's Port Lane car park, near the recreation ground Picture: RSPCA RSPCA

A six-month-old puppy has been found dead in a Colchester car park, sparking an RSPCA appeal.

Warning distressing content: The six-month-old puppy was found dead in Colchester Picture: RSPCA Warning distressing content: The six-month-old puppy was found dead in Colchester Picture: RSPCA

The black and tan Chihauahua-type dog was found dumped near the recreation ground in Port Lane, with a pink and white spotty blanket.

He had a suspected broken leg and an injury to his neck, head and right ear - which he may have had for some time.

RSPCA inspector Caroline Richardson-Braun wants to find the owner of the dog, who she understands may have only had him for a few weeks.

She said: "I really want to speak to anyone who knows where this dog has come from and find out why he was dumped with suspicious injuries.

"I do not believe he has crawled there himself and died, he appears to have been abandoned at this spot, with his blanket - he may also have still been alive when he was left, which is just heartbreaking."

Anyone with information should call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.