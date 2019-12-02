Dealer jailed for three and a half years after police found drugs hidden in his underpants

Amaebi Kentebe was caught with Class A drugs stashed in his pants in December last year. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A drugs dealer has been jailed for three and a half years after police stopped him in Clacton and found drugs hidden in his underpants.

Amaebi Kentebe was stopped on Tuesday December 4 last year when officers from Operation Raptor noticed him acting suspiciously and approaching known drug users.

Investigating officer PC Sarah Brunt, of the North Operation Raptor team, said: "Despite Kentebe's protests in interview that he was in Clacton scouting for music venues, it was clear - from both his interactions with known drug users and the amount of illegal substances found on him - that he was intent on selling Class A drugs on the streets of our town."

The 34-year-old, of Tudor Road, Hackney, East London, was searched and was found to be in possession of 23 wraps of Class A cocaine and 22 wraps of heroin, both stashed in his underpants.

He was also carrying £766 in cash in his coat pocket and a cannabis joint in his rucksack.

Kentebe admitted two charges of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday November 21.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of the cash and destruction of the drugs.

PC Brunt added: "Fortunately Operation Raptor were on hand to arrest him, seize the drugs and put him behind bars where he belongs.

"We will continue to target those individuals who think they can come to Essex and sell drugs on our streets - they can't and we will be waiting for them."

Operation Raptor is a countywide project set up by Essex Police and has teams in the North, South and West of the area to tackle drug and gang-related violence.