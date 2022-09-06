'One of the highlights of my life': Police special retires after 30 years

Dean Knight is leaving the special constabulary after over 30 years of service. - Credit: Dean Knight

A top volunteer police officer is stepping down from a senior role after over 30 years of service.

Dean Knight stepped down from his role as chief officer – head of the special constabulary for Suffolk – at the end of August.

Specials are volunteers who give up their time to conduct police duties. They have the same powers, uniforms and equipment as regular officers, but do not get paid, and are only reimbursed for expenses.

Reflecting on his time in the force, Dean, from Lakenheath, said: “Becoming a special constable has been one of the highlights of my life.

“Understanding what goes on in your community, having the ability to make changes, is brilliant.

“It’s a rewarding career, and it’s something you can look back on say you’ve made a difference to my local community and made it a safer place to live, work and visit."

Dean – who signed up in 1992 after seeing an advert while volunteering at a youth club – said the people he is leaving behind "are in a great position to take the special constabulary to the next step."

Dean Knight rose up the ranks in the special constabulary - eventually landing the role of chief officer. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

During his time as a special, Dean helped improve the training process for new recruits and continue the integration with the regular force.

“As a member of the public if they saw a special constable and a regular full-time officer side by side you wouldn't be able to tell the difference," he said.

Dean paid testament to the force – saying it is "really important" to local communities and allows people to help "shape the policing within Suffolk," but admits he will miss the “comradeship and friendship" of the special constabulary.

Dean – who also works as DHL Express's environment manager for the UK – said his work with the special force has helped him to rise up the ranks in both his day job and in the constabulary and will continue with other types of volunteering in the future.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “The unstinting commitment and enthusiasm of Dean over 30 years is extraordinary, he really has made a difference.

"It takes a very special person to offer their services at no cost and to do this with a full-time job is quite incredible."

Rachel Kearton, Acting Chief Constable, said: “I am immensely grateful to Dean for his dedication to Suffolk Constabulary and for the service he has given selflessly, and in his own time, to the people of Suffolk."