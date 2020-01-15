Police search for robber who absconded Hollelsey Bay

Suffolk police are appealing for information to find convicted robber Dean Page who has absconded from Hollesley Bay Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are searching for a convicted robber who failed to return to prison after being released on temporary licence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dean Page, 34, was released from Hollesley Bay Prison on Friday, January 10 to stay at an address in Leigh-on-Sea.

Page was due to arrive back at the prison on Tuesday, January 14 but failed to return

He is serving eight years and six months in prison for robbery and possession of a blade.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in tall and of a medium build with brown hair. Police say he was last seen wearing Nike sportswear and footwear.

Page has links to the Rayleigh and Leigh-on-Sea areas of Essex.

Anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police immediately on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111.