Dear Zoo shows in Bury this autumn will go ahead despite theft of van

30 April, 2019 - 14:02
The Dear Zoo van was stolen in Peterborough Picture: THEATRE ROYAL

Stage performances of the popular children’s book Dear Zoo in Bury St Edmunds will go ahead this autumn despite the theft of the touring van for the show.

The Mercedes truck, with Dear Zoo emblazoned on its side, was stolen in Peterborough during the early hours of Saturday and contained the entire staging, props, puppets and costumes for the much-loved show.

Dear Zoo producer Chris Davis estimated the truck and its contents to be worth £50,000.

The theft has led to the cancellation of the remaining dates for the spring summer tour – a total of 56 peformances – and also meant that five actors and the stage manager would have to be made redundant.

The producers have already started to rebuild the show, and have assured concerned audiences that the tour will be ready to start again in September.

This means that scheduled performances at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds will be able to go ahead as planned.

Dear Zoo was announced as part of the theatre's new autumn season, which went on general sale on Saturday.

There are four performances of Dear Zoo on Wednesday, October 23 and Thursday October 24, and tickets are on sale at the box office now.

People can contact 01284 769505, book online at www.theatreroyal.org or visit the theatre in person.

