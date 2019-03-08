Partly Cloudy

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

PUBLISHED: 14:41 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 24 March 2019

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Archant

The body of a woman has been found in the River Brett in Hadleigh.

Three police cars are in attendance at the scene in Corks Lane, Hadleigh Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Officers were called shortly after 9.50am, Sunday, March 24, to reports that a member of the public had discovered a woman’s body in the river.

Emergency services were called to the location. However, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but police do not believe it to be suspicious.

A cordon was in place while police, forensics teams and ambulance crews worked at the scene in Cork Lane, near the former Babergh District Council offices.

The cordon is in place in Corks Lane, close to the old Babergh District Council offices and allotments to the north of Hadleigh Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

The cordon also left a nearby children’s play area inaccessible while police carried out their work.

Corks Lane leads to the River Walk footpath which runs parallel to the River Brett which runs through the town.

Three police cars, an ambulance and an ambulance vehicle from the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The ambulance service has been approached for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD number 122 of 24 March.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

