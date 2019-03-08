Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh
PUBLISHED: 14:41 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 24 March 2019
Archant
The body of a woman has been found in the River Brett in Hadleigh.
Officers were called shortly after 9.50am, Sunday, March 24, to reports that a member of the public had discovered a woman’s body in the river.
Emergency services were called to the location. However, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained but police do not believe it to be suspicious.
A cordon was in place while police, forensics teams and ambulance crews worked at the scene in Cork Lane, near the former Babergh District Council offices.
The cordon also left a nearby children’s play area inaccessible while police carried out their work.
Corks Lane leads to the River Walk footpath which runs parallel to the River Brett which runs through the town.
Three police cars, an ambulance and an ambulance vehicle from the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene.
The ambulance service has been approached for comment.
Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD number 122 of 24 March.
