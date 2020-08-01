E-edition Read the EADT online edition
17-year-old boy dies in motorbike crash

PUBLISHED: 07:22 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:47 01 August 2020

A teenage boy has died in a motorbike crash in Kirby Cross. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

A teenage boy has died in a motorbike crash in Kirby Cross. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

A 17-year-old boy has died in a motorbike crash in Kirby Cross.

Essex Police were called to the scene in Frinton Road, B1033, at around 9.30pm last night to reports a motorbike had crashed into a lamppost.

The teenager died at the scene.

The road has been closed and drivers are asked to please avoid the area.

Anyone who was in the area and saw what happened or has dashcam footage is asked to please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 1520 of Friday July 31.

