17-year-old boy dies in motorbike crash
PUBLISHED: 07:22 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:47 01 August 2020
Archant
A 17-year-old boy has died in a motorbike crash in Kirby Cross.
Essex Police were called to the scene in Frinton Road, B1033, at around 9.30pm last night to reports a motorbike had crashed into a lamppost.
The teenager died at the scene.
The road has been closed and drivers are asked to please avoid the area.
Anyone who was in the area and saw what happened or has dashcam footage is asked to please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 1520 of Friday July 31.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.