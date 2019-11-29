E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former Suffolk Coastal chairman dies at 90 after short illness

29 November, 2019 - 07:30
John Geater photographed with his wife June on their Diamond Wedding in 2012. Picture: ARCHANT

John Geater photographed with his wife June on their Diamond Wedding in 2012. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Former Suffolk Coastal Council chairman John Geater has died after a short illness in Ipswich Hospital a few months after celebrating his 90th birthday.

John Geater was Suffolk Coastal council chairman in 1985/86. Picture: SUFFOLK COASTAL/EAST SUFFOLK COUNCILJohn Geater was Suffolk Coastal council chairman in 1985/86. Picture: SUFFOLK COASTAL/EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Mr Geater was a founder member of the council in 1973, representing his home town Leiston as a Conservative councillor. He chaired the council in 1985/6. He remained on the authority until 2011 apart from the four-year period from 1995-99 when the Tories lost power.

He was born in Leiston and the town was his home for most of his life.

He and his family ran a smallholding for many years producing fruit and he had a major egg production plant.

Mr Geater was also a teacher at Leiston Grammar School, Leiston High School and then Kesgrave High.

He and his wife June were about to celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary when he died.

You may also want to watch:

His daughter Susan, who followed him on to the council for its last years, said: "He had a good, long, happy life. Looking back we had a very happy family life as we grew up."

After retiring from teaching Mr and Mrs Geater loved travelling - especially on cruises - and they continued to visit all parts of the world until recently.

He went into hospital in early November for treatment but suffered a stroke and died last week.

Susan Geater said: "The staff at the hospital were wonderful. They could not have done any more to make him comfortable."

Mr Geater leaves his widow, two daughters, and a son. His elder son, David, died last year. He also leaves six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Former Suffolk Coastal council leader Ray Herring said: "John Geater was one of the original Suffolk Coastal District councillors first elected following the 1974 local government reorganisation.

"As an experienced and respected Councillor over 33 years and a past Chairman, John was instrumental in guiding the early development of Felixstowe Port and the port health service.

"He was always an enthusiastic supporter of Nuclear power and could see the benefits of Sizewell B to the Leiston area economy and employment particularly following the demise of the Garrett Works. John's zeal and compassion for everything Leiston will be greatly missed by the local community."

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 reopens after woman involved in crash suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries

The crash happened on the A12, heading to Ipswich, close to Colchester, at about 5pm Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lorry crash closes A14 carriageway

The A14 closed overnight due to a HGV crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Meet the communities ‘overburdened’ by massive housing increase

Protesters in Framlingham opposing new housing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Troubled ambulance trust commissions independent investigation following sudden deaths and staff concerns

Dorothy Hosein new interim chief executive of EEAST Picture SONYA DUNCAN

When will it snow in Suffolk, and will it be before Christmas?

Snow is still possible before christmas in Suffolk and Essex - but forecasters say it's very unlikely in the next couple of weeks Picture: ANGELA GOODWIN/NEWZULU
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists