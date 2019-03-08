Death of Clacton woman no longer being treated as suspicious

The body of Isabella Mitchell, 45, was found by police at an address in Wellesley Road in Clacton Picture: GOOLGEMAPS Archant

Police are no longer treating the death of a 45-year-old woman from Clacton as suspicious.

Isabella Mitchell was found dead at a property on Wellesley Road in the town at round 3.10pm on Monday, July 15.

Essex Police launched a murder investigation following the discovery of her body.

However, a post-mortem examination, held on Wednesday, has revealed there were no signs that she had been assaulted or had injuries that would have been inflicted by someone else.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "It was not able to determine the cause of death, however, so further tests will be needed.

"Due to that we are treating Isabella's death as unexplained."

A 52 year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "Following the discovery of Isabella's death we carried out a thorough investigation into the circumstances around how she died.

"Our initial enquiries indicated there were grounds to believe her death may have been suspicious.

"A post-mortem examination was carried out which has now shown no-one else was involved in her death although further tests are needed to identify what the cause of death is.

"As a result we are now treating Isabella's death as unexplained rather than suspicious."