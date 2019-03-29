Death of man in Bury not believed to be suspicious

The death of a man found in the River Lark in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The death of a man in Bury St Edmunds yesterday is currently being treated as unexplained by police but is not believed to be suspicious.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the Tesco car park at St Saviours Interchange in the town around 12.30pm following reports that a man had been found in the River Lark.

The man was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The river flows along a deep channel through the centre of the supermarket’s car park, and emergency services at the scene were stationed at opposite the petrol station near the recycling facilities.

Suffolk Constabulary, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, the East of England Ambulance Service and the Suffolk Accident Rescue Servuce (SARS) all attended.

Next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.