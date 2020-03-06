Body of missing former Royal Marine found in water

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham.

A body has been found in water at Winterton beach and police believe it to be that of a former Royal Marine missing from Suffolk.

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald.

The family of Lee Fitzgerald made an emotional plea in the new year after the 47-year-old was reported missing from his home in Gislingham, Eye, on Monday, January 13.

He had last been seen in Diss on the morning of Thursday, January 9.

Officers were called to Great Yarmouth at 6.30am this morning to reports that a man's body had been found at nearby Winterton beach.

Winterton in Great Yarmouth.

The body was recovered from the water this morning and a post-mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of death.

While formal identification is yet to take place, police have contacted the family of Mr Fitzgerald and said they are treating the death as unexplained.

Mr Fitzgerald was married with two daughters, aged four and eight.

His younger brother Jon shared his concern back in January when he first went missing and said that the whole family were "very stressed and worried".

He shared a close bond with the dad-of-two and admitted he had gone missing before - but had always made contact to let his family know he was safe.

Jon said in an appeal to his elder brother: "We understand if you need some time to clear some issues going on in your head after your service in the navy, but we are really worried about you and want to know you are safe."

Friends and family of the soldier had been putting up posters and getting involved in the search over the weeks and his family thanked the police for their help at such an awful time.