Bid to sell alcohol on deck of ex-Navy warship’s floating cafe

The TS Lord Nelson, also known as HMS Vale, pictured when it was in Norwich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant © 2014

Alcohol could be sold on the deck of historic warship in Suffolk, despite concerns raised over possible disorder.

Deben Bar, which is on the deck of the ex-Navy vessel HMS Vale in Melton - also known as the TS Lord Nelson - has applied to sell alcohol between 11am and 11pm Monday to Saturday, and between noon and 10.30pm on Sundays.

It has pledged to “keep good order and the premises clean and well maintained” and “have high standards of behaviour and conduct expectations”, with a responsible person on site at all times.

There would also be CCTV inside and outside the premises and locks on significant doors to prevent access to alcohol.

A strict over-18s policy would also be applied, with noise levels closely monitored to address any concerns early.

However documents published ahead of the East Suffolk Council shadow licensing sub-committee meeting on Wednesday, April 3 reveal that five people have objected to the plans.

“The representations received against the application highlight concerns that the grant of the licence will cause public nuisance and crime and disorder,” the document reads.

“There is concern that there will be increased parking in Riverview, Melton with noise and litter, and that late night revellers will cause a nuisance to residents by shouting, swearing, fights and general intimidation.”

The bar invited objectors to have a look at the facilities ahead of the meeting.