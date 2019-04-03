Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘Big grey boat’ granted licence to sell alcohol on River Deben

03 April, 2019 - 19:05
The TS Lord Nelson, also known as HMS Vale, pictured when it was in Norwich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The TS Lord Nelson, also known as HMS Vale, pictured when it was in Norwich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant © 2014

A floating cafe has been given the green light to sell alcohol onboard a former warship, despite residents’ concerns it would lead to potential crime and disorder.

Deben Bar was granted the bid to sell alcohol onboard HMS Vale, in Melton, between 11am and 11pm Monday to Saturday, and between noon and 10.30pm on Sundays.

The vessel, as known as the TS Lord Nelson and popularly called the “big grey boat” when it was docked in Norwich, moved to Melton Boatyard last year so the floating cafe could be set up.

It has since become a popular attraction in Dock Lane, Melton but attracted opposition from five residents concerned about noise, increased parking and anti-social behaviour when it applied for the alcohol licence.

“The representations received against the application highlight concerns that the grant of the licence will cause public nuisance and crime and disorder,” a document published ahead of an East Suffolk Council meeting on the issue said.

“There is concern that there will be increased parking in Riverview, Melton with noise and litter, and that late night revellers will cause a nuisance to residents by shouting, swearing, fights and general intimidation.”

However, the council licensing sub-committee decided that problems with anti-social behaviour would be unlikely, due to the nature of it being a private members’ club.

“However, should it become a problem then the licence could be subject to a review,” a decision notice following the meeting said.

In terms of fears about noise, the sub-committee said that Deben Bar had not applied for amplified music and that activities would be largely below deck.

It therefore decided to grant the application at the meeting on Wednesday, April 3.

Ahead of the meeting, documents said the owners of Deben Bar had pledged to “keep good order and the premises clean and well maintained” and “have high standards of behaviour and conduct expectations”, with a responsible person on site at all times.

It also promised there would CCTV inside and outside the premises and locks on significant doors to prevent access to alcohol.

A strict over-18s policy would also be applied, with noise levels closely monitored to address any concerns early.

The bar also invited objectors to have a look at the facilities ahead of the meeting.

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Bolton Wanderers v Ipswich Town match WILL go ahead

Bolton Wanderers received a stay of execution at the High Court - but it's unclear if their game against Ipswich Town on Saturday will go ahead. Picture: PA SPORT

Having the time of your life: Dirty Dancing on stage at Ipswich Regent

Dirty Dancing transfers from the big screen to on stage at the Ipswich Regent Photo:Alastair Muir

‘Big grey boat’ granted licence to sell alcohol on River Deben

The TS Lord Nelson, also known as HMS Vale, pictured when it was in Norwich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Blaze at Halesworth newsagents caused nearly £2million of damage, court told

Firefighters and police at the scene of the fire in Halesworth Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists