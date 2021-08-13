Published: 11:30 AM August 13, 2021

Dragon boats have been in Woodbridge as part of the Deben Summer Festival

A dragon was spotted on the shores of a Suffolk river this week as part of a new festival.

The Deben Summer Festival is underway until Sunday celebrating one of the county's most important rivers and all those who live along it.

From open air cinema events, to paddling down the river, and story telling events it was hoped that the festival could show off all aspects of the area.

The festival has been organised by the River Deben Association (RDA) which has spent more than three decades promoting the river, conservation and the many events that happen in and around it.

The RDA hoped to provide an event to celebrate the end of self-isolation and Covid restrictions in place of other popular festivals like the Woodbridge Regatta and Maritime Woodbridge, which it is hoped will return to the area in 2022.

Many businesses from up and down the River Deben have gotten involved in the festival as well as local charities, clubs and museums which are all looking to bounce back following the pandemic.

The Deben Summer Festival has been taking place in Woodbridge

Dragon boats have been spotted up and down the river as part of the celebrations with members of the public able to get on board for a very different view of the Deben.

Organisers have been pleased with how the festival has gone so far despite the dreary weather.

"It's gone well," said Martin Waller from the River Deben Association and one of the organisers of the event.

"We've had more of a take up than we thought."

Mr Waller said that places like Woodbridge Museum had seen higher visitor levels than had been expected.

He said that despite the successes so far the unpredictable weather had been a bit of a dampener for the festival so far.

"We are rather hoping that weather for the rest of the week will be more clement as a lot of our events are on the river," he said.

"Although they are used to getting wet."

The Deben Summer festival will continue until Sunday with a number of of events including film screenings, art events and rowing sessions set to take place.

Further information about all of the events taking place can be found on the Deben Summer Festival website.