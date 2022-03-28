Bomb disposal unit called after suspicious package found in Debenham

Breaking

Bomb disposal unit called to suspicious package in Little London Hill in Debenham - Credit: Google Maps

A police cordon is in place as a bomb disposal unit has been called to a suspicious package found in a garden in Debenham.

Officers were called to the suspicious package at an address in Little London Hill at about 11.45am on Monday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal were called to the suspicious package found in a garden in Debenham."

The road has been closed near Little London Hill.

It is unclear at this stage if the suspicious package is explosive and a 250-metre cordon has been put in place in the area.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.